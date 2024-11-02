Georgia News

Murrell runs for 3 TDs as West Georgia routs Lincoln (CA), 88-12

Latrelle Murrell ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns and West Georgia routed winless Lincoln (CA) 88-2l in a non-conference game
32 minutes ago

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Latrelle Murrell ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns and West Georgia routed winless Lincoln (CA) 88-2l in a non-conference game Saturday.

Jack Clavel threw 21 yards to CJ Broy to cap the opening drive of the game to give the Oaklanders a 6-0 lead but Owen Meister's kick was blocked and Jelen Lee returned it for the defensive PAT to make it 6-2. The pair's second TD, covering 61 yards with 1:48 left in the first half, cut the West Georgia lead to 44-12.

West Georgia (3-6) ran for 324 yards and seven touchdowns. Rajaez Mosley had 110 yards on 11 carries for two touchdowns. Quincy Casey completed 5 of 7 for 118 yards passing and two touchdowns and Davin Wydner was 6 of 9 for 91 yards and a score.

Clavel was 17-of-28 passing for 194 yards with two interceptions and Broy pulled in six for 95 yards.

