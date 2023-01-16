Murray's 28 help hot-shooting Hawks hold off Heat, 121-113

ajc logo
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 12 of his 28 points in the final period as the Atlanta Hawks held off Miami's comeback attempt and beat the Heat 121-113 on Monday for their third straight win.

Trae Young added 24 points as the Hawks, who never trailed, moved back to .500 with the win.

The Hawks (22-22), coming off back-to-back road wins against Indiana and Toronto, matched their season-best winning streak.

In the matchup of teams trying to move up from their current spot as Eastern Conference play-in teams, Miami (24-21) had its three-game winning streak end despite Jimmy Butler's 34 points. Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 13 rebounds.

The hot-shooting Hawks led by 26 points in the first half, but Miami pulled to within 111-106 on a jam by Butler. Murray, shooting over Victor Oladipo's tight defense, answered with a 3-pointer to push the lead to eight points with 1:36 remaining.

Tyler Herro kept Miami close with two last-minute baskets, including a 3-pointer.

A jam by Butler pulled the Heat to within 102-94 before the Hawks' seven consecutive points, including a 3-pointer by Young, stretched the lead back to 15 points.

Herro had 15 points in his return after missing three games due to left Achilles soreness. Miami's other usual backcourt starter, Kyle Lowry, missed his fourth consecutive game with a sore left knee.

AJ Griffin scored 12 points off the bench in the second quarter to help Atlanta keep its momentum following a 38-point opening period.

The Hawks made 8 of 12 3s and shot 67% overall from the field (26 of 39) to lead 70-50 at halftime. For the game, Atlanta shot 59.2% from the field (45 of 76) and made 13 of 27 3s.

Butler's jam sparked an 11-0 Miami run in the third period. Butler's two free throws ended the run which trimmed Atlanta's lead to 80-72.

Atlanta played up-tempo on offense, pushing the pace, in contrast to its 106-98 loss at Miami on Nov. 27, when the Heat ended the Hawks' streak of 40 games scoring 100 or more points.

After missing the last 10 games with a strained right calf, center Clint Capela had 12 points off the bench.

TIP-INS

Heat: PG Gabe Vincent made his fourth start for Lowry. F Caleb Martin returned from a strained left quad and had seven points. ... Also missing the game were F Nikola Jovic (lower back stress reaction), F Duncan Robinson (right finger surgery) and C Omer Yurtseven (left ankle surgery).

Hawks: Atlanta ended a streak of three straight home losses. ... G Bogdan Bogdanovic (left quad soreness) had eight points in his return after missing one game. ... The Hawks played only their second home game after six road games in January.

UP NEXT

Heat: Continue three-game trip at New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Hawks: Visit Dallas on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

