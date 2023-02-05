Nuggets beat Hawks 128-108, tie Boston for NBA's best record

Murray had 22 of his points in the first half, including a 3-pointer off a feed from Jokic following an Atlanta turnover in the waning seconds of the second quarter. That helped the Nuggets take a 70-52 halftime lead.

TIP-INS

Hawks: G Trae Young was held out of the game because of a non-COVID-19 illness.

Nuggets: Murray’s career-high is 50 points, at Cleveland ON Feb. 19, 2021. F Aaron Gordon was back in the starting lineup after missing the previous game with a left ankle sprain. … G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left the game in the second quarter with a right ankle sprain. He did not return.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit New Orleans on Tuesday to cap a five-game trip.

Nuggets: Head to Minnesota on Sunday night for the second in a back-to-back set.

Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

