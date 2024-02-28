Murray, Hawks to visit Bridges, Nets

Atlanta Hawks (26-32, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (22-36, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks visit Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in Eastern Conference play Thursday.

The Nets are 14-19 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 14.2 fast break points per game led by Bridges averaging 2.6.

The Hawks are 15-24 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is 7-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 49.8% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.0% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets won the last matchup 114-113 on Dec. 7. Bridges scored 32 points to help lead the Nets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Schroder is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Nets. Bridges is averaging 16.9 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Hawks. Jalen Johnson is averaging 16.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 99.0 points, 40.0 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 123.0 points, 47.3 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (rest), Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Cam Thomas: out (ankle).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.