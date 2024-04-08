Georgia News

Murray, Hawks host the Heat

Atlanta faces Miami in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

Miami Heat (43-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (36-42, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Heat -2.5; over/under is 221

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat take on Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference play Tuesday.

The Hawks are 8-6 against division opponents. Atlanta is 18-29 against opponents with a winning record.

The Heat are 12-3 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Miami ranks third in the Eastern Conference giving up only 108.5 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Hawks' 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Heat give up. The Heat average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Hawks allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won 109-108 in the last meeting on Jan. 20. Murray led the Hawks with 22 points, and Tyler Herro led the Heat with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hawks. Murray is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

Terry Rozier is averaging 19.5 points and 5.7 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.1 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 111.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

Heat: Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

