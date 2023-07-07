Murphy leads Braves against the Rays after 4-hit game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
The Atlanta Braves take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Sean Murphy had four hits on Wednesday in an 8-1 win over the Guardians

Atlanta Braves (58-28, first in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-33, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 3.57 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -116, Braves -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Sean Murphy had four hits on Wednesday in an 8-1 win over the Guardians.

Tampa Bay is 34-13 at home and 57-33 overall. The Rays have hit 134 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

Atlanta has gone 28-13 in road games and 58-28 overall. The Braves have the top team on-base percentage in the NL at .343.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .310 for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 12-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 29 home runs while slugging .577. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 16-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 9-1, .296 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Marjorie Taylor Greene ousted from the House Freedom Caucus10h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Marriage built to last: Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 77th anniversary
12h ago

Credit: TNS

SPECIAL REPORT: Titan passengers’ final hours before deadly implosion
10h ago

Credit: Michael Gorman

Peachtree Road Race runners persisted despite downpour, closure
12h ago

Credit: Michael Gorman

Peachtree Road Race runners persisted despite downpour, closure
12h ago

Credit: Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

‘Profound loss’: Funeral is Monday for Georgia deputy shot during traffic stop
12h ago
The Latest
Passenger fearing 'powerful cartel' made bomb threat on Seattle-bound flight, documents...
6h ago
Hawks sign 2nd-round draft pick Lundy, also sign 2-way player Norris
9h ago
Ex-NC State, Furman football coach Dick Sheridan dies at age 81
12h ago
Featured

Georgia’s second-largest privately held company, based in Atlanta, may surprise you
14h ago
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
19h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Viva Las Duluth, ‘Wicked’ and more
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top