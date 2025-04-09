Georgia News
Georgia News

Murphy homers in his return from a rib injury as the Braves beat the Phillies 7-5

Sean Murphy homered and drove in four runs in his return from a rib injury, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-5
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) cel;ebrates his solo homer against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) cel;ebrates his solo homer against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Sean Murphy homered and drove in four runs in his return from a rib injury, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Austin Riley hit two doubles for Atlanta, including a tiebreaking shot to the wall in right-center in the seventh inning. Jarred Kelenic walked three times and scored two runs.

Riley's second double of the night drove in Marcell Ozuna, who walked and moved to second on a wild pitch by Orion Kerkering (1-1).

Kyle Schwarber homered and drove in three runs for Philadelphia.

Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler and Braves left-hander Chris Sale each gave up five runs in a matchup of the top two finishers in last season's NL Cy Young Award voting.

Daysbel Hernández (1-0), Atlanta's fourth pitcher, tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Raisel Iglesias pitched around a two-out walk to Bryce Harper in the ninth for his first save.

Sale allowed nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Sale won the 2024 NL Cy Young Award, receiving 26 first-place votes. Wheeler received four first-place votes and was second in the voting.

Edmundo Sosa, a veteran infielder making his first career start in the outfield, reached over the wall in left field to rob Ozuna of a homer in the first.

Key moment

Riley scored in the second after his fly ball fell in front of Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas, who appeared to think Sosa was going to catch the ball. Riley was credited with a double.

Key stat

Wheeler had pitched at least six innings while allowing no more than two runs in 13 consecutive regular-season starts before surrendering five runs in 5 1/3 innings against Atlanta.

Up next

Phillies right-hander Taijuan Walker (1-0, 0.00) will make his second start after throwing six scoreless innings in a 3-1 win over Colorado on Thursday. The Braves will counter with right-hander Grant Holmes (0-1, 7.20 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm (28) reacts to striking out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) works against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' pitcher Chris Sale (51) and Sean Murphy (12) confer on the mound in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Enyel De Los Santos (61) works against the Philadelphia Phillies n the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates his double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Enyel De Los Santos (61) works against the Philadelphia Phillies n the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II (23) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos (8) walks to the dugout in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy takes batting practice before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy takes batting practice before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II (23) advances to third base on a hit by Marcell Ozuna in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Raisel Iglesias, left, and Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrate a win over the Philadelphia Phillies after a baseball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Murphy homers in return from rib injury as Braves beat Phillies 7-5

8m ago

Schwellenbach pitches gem, bats comes alive as Braves get first win

Dodgers improve to 7-0 behind Dustin May after beating winless Braves 3-1

The Latest

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives between Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and forward Onyeka Okongwu, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Banchero has 33 points and 10 rebounds as Magic turn back Hawks 119-112

30m ago

Braves add to bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Rafael Montero from Astros

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

2h ago

Featured

Chickens travel down a conveyer belt from the chiller and are placed on hooks that weigh them and sort them by weight at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant in Gainesville in 2023. (Kimberly Smith/staff)

Credit: KIMBERLY SMITH

Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry

One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.

MARTA BRT project delayed by long-forgotten parking garage, trolley lines

2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?

Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear