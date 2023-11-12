Murphy, Benefield lead Kennesaw State's 63-3 rout of Virginia-Lynchburg

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jonathan Murphy threw two touchdown passes and Michael Benefield ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns as Kennesaw State routed Virginia-Lynchburg, 63-3 on Saturday.

The Owls (3-6) limited the Dragons, affiliated the National Christian College Athletic Association, to just 105 yards of total offense.

Kennesaw State scored its first touchdown on a pick-6 barely a minute into the game. Murphy scored from 14 yards out and Benefield scored from the 3 to take a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

After the Dragons got their only points of the game on a 43-yard Avery Burch field goal with 12:08 left in the first half, Benefield broke free from 29 yards out for his second touchdown, Murphy threw 17 yards to Rowan Darnell for one touchdown and 44 yards to Isaac Foster for another to make it 42-3 at intermission.

Murphy completed 8 of 10 passes, two for touchdowns, and carried three times for 39 yards and a score.

