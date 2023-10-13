Murder suspect on the run after shooting at and injuring Georgia deputy, authorities say

Georgia authorities are searching for a man accused of murder who fired at and injured a deputy before running off into the woods in DeKalb County
Georgia News
48 minutes ago

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Friday searched for a man accused of murder who fired at and injured a deputy before running off into the woods in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County police said sheriff's deputies in the Stone Mountain area were attempting to take Demetrius Nicholas into custody on a murder warrant, when he fired at them and fled, news outlets reported.

One deputy was grazed, either by a bullet or flying glass from the car in which he was riding, authorities said. He was treated at an area hospital and released.

Nicholas remains on the run and is considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities said. He was described as being 5 feet, 7 inches (1.7 meters) tall and about 155 pounds (70 kilograms). He has short dread-like hair.

Investigators have not released details on the slaying for which Nicholas was wanted.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers from nearly a dozen local, state, and federal agencies swarmed the area in a search for Nicholas. Authorities urged people to avoid the area and residents to lock their doors and windows.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Anthopoulos, Braves search for answers on postseason exits, next moves31m ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia institutions increase security amid Middle East conflict
3h ago

Credit: Vino Wong /AJC

Georgia’s Austin Scott falls short in surprise campaign for U.S. House speaker
2h ago

Credit: AP

GOP pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, job within Trump ally's reach
55m ago

Credit: AP

GOP pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, job within Trump ally's reach
55m ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

DeKalb deputy injured, murder suspect at large after attempted arrest
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves pitcher Kyle Wright expected to miss 2024 season after shoulder surgery
1h ago
South Carolina man convicted of turtle smuggling charged with turtle abuse in Georgia
2h ago
Paralyzed driver Robert Wickens wins IMSA class title at Road Atlanta
2h ago
Featured

Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
15h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top