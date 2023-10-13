Murder suspect on the run after shooting at and injuring Georgia deputy, authorities say

DeKalb County police said sheriff's deputies in the Stone Mountain area were attempting to take Demetrius Nicholas into custody on a murder warrant, when he fired at them and fled, news outlets reported.

One deputy was grazed, either by a bullet or flying glass from the car in which he was riding, authorities said. He was treated at an area hospital and released.

Nicholas remains on the run and is considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities said. He was described as being 5 feet, 7 inches (1.7 meters) tall and about 155 pounds (70 kilograms). He has short dread-like hair.

Investigators have not released details on the slaying for which Nicholas was wanted.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers from nearly a dozen local, state, and federal agencies swarmed the area in a search for Nicholas. Authorities urged people to avoid the area and residents to lock their doors and windows.