Murder suspect jailed more than 600 days without indictment

Labrandon Brown was arrested on March 13, 2020, WTVM-TV reports, and was charged with the 2017 shooting of another Columbus man, Lavonta Thomas.

During a Thursday hearing, the judge denied a request for Brown to be released from jail on the conditions that he wear an ankle monitor, avoid contact with the victim’s family and not leave Columbus. The judge did agree to a request to reduce Brown's bail from $175,000 to $125,000.