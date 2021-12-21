Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Murder case is dismissed, Georgia man is freed from prison

Georgia News
Updated 19 minutes ago
A Georgia man walked out of prison a free man after more than two decades behind bars after his murder case was dismissed

GROVETOWN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man walked out of prison a free man after more than two decades behind bars after his murder case was dismissed.

Devonia Inman, 43, was freed Monday, and immediately embraced his mother and stepfather as he emerged from the Augusta State Medical Prison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“I’m happy,” he said in a hushed voice. “It’s been a long time.”

Inman, who has always professed his innocence, was accused of the 1998 murder of Donna Brown, a Taco Bell night manager in Adel.

Inman was sentenced to life in prison but always professed his innocence.

A north Georgia judge hearing Inman’s appeal last month threw out his conviction and ordered a new trial. The judge found that evidence withheld by prosecutors strongly supported Inman’s claims of innocence.

The state Attorney General’s Office declined to appeal the judge’s order, leading to Inman’s release on Monday.

“I can breathe now,” his mother, Dinah Ray, said upon her son's release. “For 23 years, I’ve felt like my life was on hold.”

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GE Appliances to invest $118M in Georgia factory, hiring 600
23m ago
No. 17 Georgia Tech women use big 3rd quarter to beat BU
38m ago
Atlanta reinstates indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads
45m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top