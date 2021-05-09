ajc logo
X

Multiple people hurt in boat explosion on Lake Lanier

Georgia News | 19 minutes ago
Authorities say multiple people were hurt, some seriously, when a boat exploded on Lake Lanier

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Multiple people were hurt, some seriously, when a boat exploded Sunday on Lake Lanier, authorities said.

Game wardens responded around 2:45 p.m. to the Margaritaville gas dock after getting reports that a boat exploded while fueling up, Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon told WXIA-TV.

A 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, while a 39-year-old woman was taken to Grady by ambulance, Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zachary Bracket told the television station. He said three other people refused to be taken to a hospital.

Brackett said the boat was fully ablaze and a nearby dock also caught fire. The fires were extinguished and the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office was investigating.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top