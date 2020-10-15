X

Mulraney, Guzan help Atlanta United to 1-1 tie with Miami

Jake Mulraney scored his first MLS goal, Brad Guzan made five saves, and Atlanta United rallied for a 1-1 tie with Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jake Mulraney scored his first MLS goal, Brad Guzan had five saves, and Atlanta United rallied for a 1-1 tie with Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old Mulraney, making his 14th MLS appearance, tapped in a right-footer from the corner of the six-yard box to cap the scoring minutes after Miami opened the scoring. Jürgen Damm cut back to evade a sliding defender and slipped a pass between three others to Mulraney for the one-touch finish in the 83rd minute for Atlanta (5-9-4).

Lewis Morgan played an arcing ball from the right side to the far post where Brek Shea slipped a first-timer past Guzan to open the scoring in the 80th.

Miami (5-10-3) is unbeaten in its last three games, including two wins.

Atlanta is winless in its last three games.

