Mulraney, Guzan help Atlanta United to 1-1 tie with Miami

The 24-year-old Mulraney, making his 14th MLS appearance, tapped in a right-footer from the corner of the six-yard box to cap the scoring minutes after Miami opened the scoring. Jürgen Damm cut back to evade a sliding defender and slipped a pass between three others to Mulraney for the one-touch finish in the 83rd minute for Atlanta (5-9-4).

Lewis Morgan played an arcing ball from the right side to the far post where Brek Shea slipped a first-timer past Guzan to open the scoring in the 80th.