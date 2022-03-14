Hamburger icon
Mulraney, Atlanta United beat Charlotte FC 2-1

34 minutes ago
Jake Mulraney scored the game-winning goal in Atlanta United’s 2-1 win over Charlotte FC

ATLANTA (AP) — Jake Mulraney’s goal led Atlanta United to a 2-1 win Sunday over Charlotte FC.

Mulraney’s game-winner came in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to put United (2-1-0) up 2-1. Marcelino Moreno assisted the goal.

United also got one goal from Josef Martinez.

Adam Edouard Armour scored for Charlotte (0-3-0).

United outshot Charlotte 15-11, with eight shots on goal to seven for Charlotte.

Brad Guzan saved six of the seven shots he faced for United. Kristijan Kahlina saved six of the eight shots he faced for Charlotte.

Both teams next play Saturday. United hosts CF Montreal and Charlotte hosts the New England Revolution.

