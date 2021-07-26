Muller scheduled to start for Braves at Mets

The Mets are 30-15 on their home turf. New York is slugging .387 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .516 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Braves are 22-25 on the road. Atlanta has a collective .239 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with an average of .287.

The Braves won the last meeting 4-3. Will Smith recorded his second victory and Austin Riley went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Seth Lugo took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .516.

Freeman leads the Braves with 23 home runs and has 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (knee), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.