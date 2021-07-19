ajc logo
Muller expected to start as Braves host the Padres

By The Associated Press
The Padres will start Yu Darvish on Monday and the Braves are expected to counter with Kyle Muller

San Diego Padres (55-41, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (45-47, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-3, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Kyle Muller (1-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves +115, Padres -135; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and San Diego will face off on Monday.

The Braves are 25-24 on their home turf. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a mark of .283.

The Padres are 22-22 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .291.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 63 RBIs and is batting .261.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 28 home runs and is slugging .649.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres: 5-5, .302 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (ankle), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (hip), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

