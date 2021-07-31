ajc logo
X

Muller expected to start as Atlanta hosts Milwaukee

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Braves will roll out Kyle Muller to the mound Saturday and the Brewers will give Brandon Woodruff the start

Milwaukee Brewers (62-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (51-53, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-5, 2.21 ERA, .84 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves +133, Brewers -152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to play the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Braves are 26-26 on their home turf. Atlanta's lineup has 146 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 24 homers.

The Brewers are 33-18 in road games. Milwaukee has slugged .391 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a mark of .485.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-5. Brad Boxberger earned his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Touki Toussaint took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman ranks second on the Braves with 23 home runs and has 59 RBIs.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 92 hits and is batting .262.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .286 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (covid-19), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Jace Peterson: (covid-19), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
GA Lottery
2
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top