Georgia health officials confirm second monkeypox case in the state
Much-decayed body lacking skull found in Georgia city

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Officials in a middle Georgia city are investigating after finding a much-decayed body lacking a skull

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a middle Georgia city are investigating after finding a much-decayed body lacking a skull.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells local news outlets that the body was found Monday in the woods on a Macon side street near an interchange with Interstate 475.

Jones said he wasn't sure what the sex or the race of the person had been, with only bones and skin remaining. A pair of black tennis shoes were found nearby.

The coroner says he doesn't know who found the body, because they only called 911 to report it.

Jones said that because the body is embedded in the soil, authorities will have to dig the dirt out around it to preserve any evidence and to make sure the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab has all of the body to examine.

