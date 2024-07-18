Georgia News

Mounsef Bakrar and Talles Magno each score a goal, NYCFC and Atlanta United play to 2-2 tie

Mounsef Bakrar and Talles Magno each scored a second-half goal to help New York City FC rally and play Atlanta United to a 2-2 tie
20 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Mounsef Bakrar and Talles Magno each scored a second-half goal to help New York City FC rally Wednesday night and play Atlanta United to a 2-2 tie.

Bakrar scored on a one-touch shot from the center of the area that rolled between the legs of goalkeeper Bradley Guzan into the net to get NYCFC (6-11-7) on the scoreboard in the 65th minute and Magno converted from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute to make it 2-2.

Saba Lobjanidze tapped a one-touch pass from the right side of the area to Daniel Ríos, whose played a rolling shot from near the penalty spot that spun over the line into the net just 21 seconds into the game. Ríos beat the previous club record, set when Josef Martínez scored in 47 seconds on July 30, 2021.

Xande Silva, on the left side of the area, darted toward the goal line and blasted a shot that was parried by goalkeeper Matt Freese but Lobjanidze was there for the putback from point-blank range to make it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

Atlanta (11-9-4) snapped a three-game losing streak (by a combined score of 8-3).

Freese finished with seven saves for New York City, including a diving stop of a potential winning shot by Jamal Thiaré in the 85th minute.

Brad Guzan stopped three shots for Atlanta.

___

