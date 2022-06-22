ajc logo
X

Motocross instructor indicted on federal child porn charges

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Federal officials say a motocross instructor who visited states from New York to Georgia has been charged with producing child pornography

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A motocross instructor who visited states from New York to Georgia has been charged with producing child pornography, federal officials said Wednesday.

Ryan Meyung, 30, is accused of engaging six minors in sexually explicit conduct to produce sexual abuse images and with transporting and possessing images of child sexual abuse, the Justice Department said in a news release announcing his indictment.

Meyung was arrested in Tennessee in December on state charges and has remained in custody, the release said. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to comment on the case.

He traveled the country building motocross tracks and mentoring children, officials said. Meyung visited states including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, the release said.

Editors' Picks
UPDATE: Man arrested in shooting investigation that shut down Buckhead street5h ago
Atlanta passed its budget for the next year. Here’s where your tax dollars will go.
11h ago
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud: Max Fried definitely deserves to be All-Star
23h ago
Low turnout, high stakes: What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia runoffs
Low turnout, high stakes: What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia runoffs
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
1h ago
The Latest
Police: Suburban Atlanta man killed 3 relatives after fight
1h ago
Wildfire threatens unspoiled Georgia island rich in history
2h ago
Column: FINA ban casts storm clouds on transgender athletes
2h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top