Mother, son from prominent SC legal family found shot dead

Deputies in Colleton County found the two dead from gunshots on property near Islandton around 10 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Maggie Murdaugh , 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot several times and their bodies were found near a dog kennel, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said. How many times they were shot won't be known until autopsies are conducted later this week, Harvey said.