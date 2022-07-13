Mother arrested in cold case death of young son 23 years ago

He remained unidentified for decades, despite the efforts of DeKalb County police and the county medical examiner's office, as well as news coverage of the case. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children got involved in 2000, providing renderings of the boy and featuring the story. A forensic artist with the center produced a new rendering in 2019 that was featured by news outlets.

A person who knew Black and her son in 1998 saw a rendering in May 2020 and contacted the center, according to the news release. DeKalb County police and prosecutors then followed that lead.

DNA collected from Black earlier this year linked her to the remains, authorities said.

“For far too long, this precious little boy had no name and no story,” Boston said in the news release. “Through the tireless efforts of several individuals and organizations who were determined not to let this boy be forgotten, William has been identified, and justice will be served in his memory.”

Black and her son had been living in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a family member when she withdrew William from school in December 1998 and moved with him to Atlanta, the release says. She returned to Charlotte in late 1999 without the boy and told different stories about where he was.

Angeline Hartmann, spokesperson for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said the case demonstrates “why we never give up hope.”

“For more than two decades, a woman in Charlotte who knew William and his mother followed her gut feeling that something wasn’t right and kept looking for him," Hartmann said in the release. "We’re grateful she never stopped until she found a rendering of William online and gave investigators the missing piece to help solve this 23-year-old mystery.”

Boston is asking anyone who may have known Black or William at the time of the boy's death to call her office.