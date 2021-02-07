Mother, 3 young daughters die in Georgia mobile home fire

The cause of the blaze in Snellville early Saturday remained under investigation, Gwinnett County fire Capt. Thomas Rutledge said Sunday. He did not have the victims' identities, but WSB-TV, citing family members, said the children were aged 6, 4 and 1.

“It’s a tragic incident for the community. It’s tragic for the family and certainly for our firefighters,” Rutledge told the AP.