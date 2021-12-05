Mostafa, CCU host Mercer

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Coastal Carolina's Vince Cole has attempted 37 3-pointers and connected on 24.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 28 over the past five games.

STREAK SCORING: Coastal Carolina has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Chanticleers have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

