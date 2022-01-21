Hamburger icon
Mostafa carries Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern 76-72

47 minutes ago
Essam Mostafa had 19 points off the bench to carry Coastal Carolina to a 76-72 win over Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 19 points off the bench to carry Coastal Carolina to a 76-72 win over Georgia Southern on Thursday night.

Vince Cole had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Rudi Williams added 14 points. Josh Uduje had 13 points.

Elijah McCadden scored a season-high 20 points and had eight rebounds for the Eagles (8-8, 1-4). Kamari Brown added 15 points. Andrei Savrasov had 14 points.

