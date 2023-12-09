Moss scores 17, North Florida defeats Georgia Southern 64-56

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ametri Moss' 17 points helped North Florida defeat Georgia Southern 64-56 on Saturday.

Moss added eight rebounds for the Ospreys (6-5). Chaz Lanier scored 15 points while going 6 of 16 (3 for 10 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds and five steals. Dorian James was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Eagles (0-9) were led in scoring by Avantae Parker, who finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Nate Brafford added 10 points and six rebounds for Georgia Southern. In addition, Tyren Moore had 10 points. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Eagles.