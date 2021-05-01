ajc logo
Morton scheduled to start for Braves at Blue Jays

Georgia News | 10 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Braves will start Charlie Morton on Saturday and the Blue Jays are expected to counter with Travis Bergen

Atlanta Braves (12-14, second in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (12-12, second in the AL East)

Dunedin; Saturday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (2-1, 4.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Travis Bergen (0-0, .00 ERA, .00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head to play the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 5-4 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 35 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with seven, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Braves have gone 5-7 away from home. Atlanta has hit 38 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with eight, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 13-5. Robbie Ray notched his first victory and Alejandro Kirk went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Toronto. Drew Smyly registered his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with seven home runs and has 20 RBIs.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 15 extra base hits and 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves: 5-5, .231 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch: (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), Hyun Jin Ryu: (right glute), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

