Morton expected to start for the Braves against Nationals

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Braves will start Charlie Morton on Friday and the Nationals are expected to counter with Josiah Gray

Atlanta Braves (59-56, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-65, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (10-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +125, Braves -145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Atlanta will face off on Friday.

The Nationals are 29-30 on their home turf. Washington is hitting a collective batting average of .257 this season, led by Juan Soto with an average of .301.

The Braves have gone 28-27 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .424 this season. Austin Riley leads the team with a .518 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Max Fried notched his ninth victory and Adam Duvall went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Patrick Corbin took his 11th loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 105 hits and has 61 RBIs.

Duvall leads the Braves with 25 home runs and is slugging .472.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .236 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Alex Avila: (calf).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

