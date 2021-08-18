ajc logo
Morton expected to start for the Braves against Marlins

By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
The Braves will start Charlie Morton on Wednesday while the Marlins are expected to counter with Jesus Luzardo

Atlanta Braves (64-56, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-69, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (11-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 155 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (4-5, 7.52 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +171, Braves -202; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta will square off on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 30-29 in home games in 2020. Miami is slugging .378 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .484 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Braves are 33-27 on the road. Atlanta's lineup has 175 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 27 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 2-0. Chris Martin earned his second victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Sandy Alcantara took his 11th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 42 extra base hits and is batting .266.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 83 RBIs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .261 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 8-2, .235 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

