Morton expected to start as Braves host the Dodgers

23 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Braves are expected to send Charlie Morton to the mound Saturday and the Dodgers plan to give Clayton Kershaw the start

Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (26-29, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-4, 3.33 ERA, .97 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (4-2, 5.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves +122, Dodgers -140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Braves are 15-17 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 85 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 17 homers.

The Dodgers are 15-13 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the National League. Chris Taylor leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-5. Julio Urias earned his eighth victory and Taylor went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Ian Anderson registered his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 17 home runs and is batting .283.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 24 extra base hits and 20 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .204 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Max Muncy: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

