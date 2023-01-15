ajc logo
X

Morse leads James Madison over Georgia Southern 83-71

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Vado Morse had 25 points in James Madison’s 83-71 win against Georgia Southern

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse had 25 points in James Madison's 83-71 win against Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Morse was 7-of-13 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, for the Dukes (12-7, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Noah Freidel sank 6 of 8 from beyond the arc and scored 20 with five rebounds. Takal Molson scored 13.

Andrei Savrasov paced the Eagles (11-8, 4-2) with 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Jalen Finch and Kamari Brown scored 10 apiece with Finch adding four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. James Madison visits Troy and Georgia Southern hosts UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

University: Student stabbed on bus because she is Asian9h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia wins on the road against Ole Miss
3h ago

Credit: MARTA

Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez reportedly agreeing to terms with Miami
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez reportedly agreeing to terms with Miami
4h ago

Credit: Adam Krohn

Fellowship Christian hires former SEC defensive coordinator as football coach
38m ago
The Latest

Credit: Christopher Katsarov

Young scores 29, Murray 27 as Hawks beat Raptors 114-103
19m ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
‘It feels amazing’: Celebrating Georgia’s back-to-back national championships
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HAND

Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
17h ago
Photos: One more Dawg Walk for the champion Bulldogs
8h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top