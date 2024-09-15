Morrissey leads Eastern Kentucky to 26-7 win over West Georgia

Georgia News

Matt Morrissey threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns and Eastern Kentucky never trailed in a 26-7 win over West Georgia
1 hour ago

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Matt Morrissey threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns and Eastern Kentucky never trailed in a 26-7 win over West Georgia on Saturday.

Patrick Nations kicked a 47-yard field goal five minutes in for a 3-0 lead. Early in the second, Joshua Carter ran it in from the 9 for a 10-0 lead. West Georgia responded on the following drive when Rajaez Mosley ran it in from the 4 to reduce the deficit to 10-7. Nations closed the half with a 35-yard field goal.

Morrissey closed the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Caeleb Schlachter in the third and a 15-yard touchdown to Jakob Dixon in the fourth.

Eastern Kentucky (1-2, 1-0 United Athletic) was outgained in total yardage by West Georgia, 371-365.

Mosley ran for 85 yards on 23 carries and Davin Wydner threw for 195 yards for West Georgia (1-2, 0-2).

It was the first meeting between the schools as this year marks West Georgia's first as a Division I program.

