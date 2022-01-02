Morrison helps No. 13 Georgia women rally past Florida 73-69

Morrison had only two points in the first half and finished just 4-of-13 shooting but was perfect from the line in 10 attempts, including eight in the final period.

With Georgia (12-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) trailing by seven with seven minutes remaining, the Lady Bulldogs finished the game outscoring the Gators 20-9 with Morrison giving Georgia the lead for good with two free throws with 1:43 to go and icing the game with two more with 1.9 seconds left.