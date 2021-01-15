Morrison, Georgia upend No. 23 Lady Vols 67-66 on road

Georgia outscored the Lady Vols 29-9 in the third quarter, closing with a 13-0 run to lead 54-49. The Bulldogs led by eight with four minutes left and five with less than two.

After Rennia Davis scored inside to pull Tennessee within one — and cap the scoring — with 29 seconds left, the Lady Vols had to foul five times. Jenna Staiti, an 89% free-throw shooter, missed twice with 13.8 seconds to go but the rebound went out of bounds off a Tennessee player.