Moreno, Martínez score, Atlanta United beats DC United 2-1

Martínez, who has scored in each of the last four games, slipped behind the defense and ran onto a through ball played Moreno, shielding off with his backside defender Antonio Alfaro before falling as he rolled a right footer into the corner of the net in the 25th minute.

Yordy Reyna lofted a free kick from near the left sideline that slid under the crossbar, just out of the reach of a leaping Guzan, for D.C. United (8-10-3).