Morehouse College president says he will retire next June

ATLANTA (AP) — Morehouse College President David Thomas announced that he will retire next year, saying it is time for new leadership at the prominent all-male, historically Black school he has led since 2018.

Thomas, 67, said in a statement Friday that he will retire June 30, 2025, noting that “the most challenging moment for a leader is to know when it is in his and the institution’s best interest to step down.”

“After countless hours of reflection, I believe Morehouse’s future potential requires new leadership. The next president will inherit a robust platform from which to build an agenda and vision that will accelerate and enhance the positive trajectory of the College,” he said. He plans to remain on the school faculty.