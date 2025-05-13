Morehouse College names Michigan public health dean as next president

Georgia News
ATLANTA (AP) — Morehouse College trustees have named a University of Michigan public health researcher as the next president of the all-male historically Black school.

Trustees said Tuesday that F. DuBois Bowman, currently dean of the University of Michigan School of Public Health, would become Morehouse's new leader on July 15.

Bowman, a 1992 Morehouse graduate, will take over for David Thomas, who is stepping down in June after leading the 2,200-student college since 2018.

“Dr Bowman's record of visionary leadership, his deep commitment to academic excellence and his lifelong dedication to Morehouse make him the ideal choice to lead the college into its next era,” Board of Trustees Chairman Willie Woods said in a statement.

Bowman won Morehouse's top alumni award in 2019, with trustees saluting his work as a mentor and for welcoming graduate students from Morehouse and sister school Spelman College at Michigan. One of his sons graduated from Morehouse in 2024 and a second son is currently a student.

He holds a master's degree in biostatistics from Michigan and a doctorate in biostatistics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has previously worked at Columbia University and Emory University. His research has focused on neurological and mental health disorders.

Bowman has led Michigan's public health school for more than seven years. It's one of the top-ranked schools of public health nationwide, with more than 1,300 students and more than $100 million in annual research spending.

