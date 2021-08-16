More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia

OCONEE, Ga. (AP) — A Norfolk Southern Railway train derailed early Monday in middle Georgia, leaving a jumble of freight cars blocking a roadway but no reported injuries.
Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said a westbound train derailed and more than 30 cars jumped the track in Oconee. The train was traveling to Macon from Columbia, South Carolina.
The cars blocked a railroad crossing. The town has at least one other railroad crossing.
Cochran said railway crews were working “aggressively” to clear the road crossing and reopen the railroad by Tuesday.
In Other News
1
More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Ga.; no reported...
2
Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges
3
17-year-old Albany teen charged with murder in street racing death
4
17-year-old charged with murder in Georgia racing death
5
Georgia governor to lay out new COVID plans as cases surge