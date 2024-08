More than 2,300 pounds of meth is found hidden in celery at Georgia farmers market

FOREST PARK, Ga. (AP) — Celery was used to conceal more than 2,300 pounds (1,043 kilograms) of meth that federal agents discovered in a truck at a farmers market outside Atlanta, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said.

In what the DEA called one of the largest seizures of its kind, agents confiscated the drugs being delivered to the Atlanta State Farmers Market in Forest Park, authorities said at a Monday news conference, WAGA-TV reported.

The agency had learned about a semitrailer coming across the Mexican border and agents tracked the drugs to the farmers market, said DEA Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy. The drugs were found inside the truck, he said.