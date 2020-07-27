More die or in hospital in Georgia as vaccine trial starts

The state pushed past 170,000 total infections on Monday. Georgia's share of positive tests remains elevated, coming in over 14% on Monday. While metro Atlanta counties have the largest number of infections, the largest cumulative numbers of infections per capita continue to be in counties in other parts of the state, including Echols, Chattahoochee, Stewart, Randolph and Bacon counties.

In Macon, Mayor Robert Reichert vetoed an ordinance Monday that would have required face coverings in public throughout Macon-Bibb County. In a letter to commissioners, Reichert wrote that he didn't want to join the list of cities challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by enacting mask orders even though Kemp has banned them by executive order. A hearing in a lawsuit by Kemp against Atlanta's mayor and city council for exceeding the measures he allows is set for Tuesday if the governor and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms can't reach an agreement before then.

The vaccine test will examine the safety and effectiveness of a remedy developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. It will be months before results trickle in, and there is no guarantee the vaccine will ultimately work against the scourge that has killed about 650,000 people around the world, including almost 150,000 in the U.S. The first injection was administered early Monday in Savannah.

“This is a significant milestone,” NIH Director Francis Collins said. “Yes, we’re going fast, but no, we are not going to compromise” on proving whether the vaccine is safe and effective.

Atlanta's Emory University was involved with an earlier clinical trial of the vaccine.

There are a number of other competitors worldwide also seeking to develop ways to give people immunity against the virus.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak