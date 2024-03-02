Moore's 32 lead Georgia Southern over Old Dominion 92-75

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyren Moore scored 32 points as Georgia Southern beat Old Dominion 92-75 on Friday night.

Moore also had five assists for the Eagles (8-23, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference). Malik Tidwell scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Nate Brafford finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Monarchs (7-24, 3-16) were led by Chaunce Jenkins, who recorded 24 points. R.J. Blakney added 12 points and two steals for Old Dominion. In addition, Tyrone Williams had 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.