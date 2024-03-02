Georgia News

Moore's 32 lead Georgia Southern over Old Dominion 92-75

The Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs 92-75 led by Tyren Moore's 32 points
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyren Moore scored 32 points as Georgia Southern beat Old Dominion 92-75 on Friday night.

Moore also had five assists for the Eagles (8-23, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference). Malik Tidwell scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Nate Brafford finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Monarchs (7-24, 3-16) were led by Chaunce Jenkins, who recorded 24 points. R.J. Blakney added 12 points and two steals for Old Dominion. In addition, Tyrone Williams had 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Lawyers make final pitches in Willis disqualification showdown4h ago

Credit: AP

Joe Biden to campaign in Atlanta ahead of state primary
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

First lady Jill Biden visits Atlanta to launch ‘Women for Biden’ initiative
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family, friends gather in Woodstock to say goodbye to Laken Riley
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family, friends gather in Woodstock to say goodbye to Laken Riley
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Dickens ramps up pressure on Microsoft to act on 90-acre Westside site
7h ago
The Latest
Taylor has 26 in Georgia State's 82-79 victory over Marshall
55m ago
McKee's 25 lead Queens past Kennesaw State 91-82
1h ago
Twins slugger Royce Lewis is already starting to hit grand slams again
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals