Moore's 27 lead Georgia Southern over Southern Miss 88-67

By The Associated Press
2 hours ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyren Moore's 27 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Southern Miss 88-67 in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday night.

Moore had six rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (1-12). Eren Banks scored 12 points, going 5 of 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Mannie Harris had 12 points and shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. The win snapped a 12-game slide for the Eagles.

Andre Curbelo led the Golden Eagles (6-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Austin Crowley added 15 points for Southern Miss. Donovan Ivory also had 10 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

