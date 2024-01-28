Georgia News

Moore scores 21, leads Georgia Southern past Old Dominion 76-70

Led by Tyren Moore's 21 points, the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs 76-70
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Tyren Moore had 21 points in Georgia Southern's 76-70 win against Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Moore shot 7 for 15 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Eagles (5-16, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). Nate Brafford scored 13 points, finishing 1 of 4 from 3-point range and 10 for 10 from the line. Eren Banks was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Chaunce Jenkins led the Monarchs (5-16, 1-9) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six assists and two steals. Devin Ceaser added 16 points and two steals. R.J. Blakney had 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

