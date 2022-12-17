ajc logo
X

Moore has 13 as Georgia Southern defeats Campbell 54-53

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Led by Tyren Moore's 13 points, the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Campbell Fighting Camels 54-53 on Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tai Strickland scored with 1.8 seconds left and Tyren Moore scored 13 points as Georgia Southern beat Campbell 54-53 on Saturday.

Moore was 5 of 15 shooting (3 for 10 from distance) for the Eagles (7-5). Jalen Finch scored 12 points and added four steals. Andrei Savrasov recorded nine points and was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 4 from distance).

Joshua Lusane led the Fighting Camels (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, five assists and two steals. Anthony Dell'Orso added 14 points and two steals for Campbell. Gediminas Mokseckas also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Reaction to Dansby Swanson leaving the Braves, joining the Cubs29m ago

Credit: TNS

Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
5h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Dontae Smith announces return for fifth season
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie in transfer portal
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie in transfer portal
4h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Hobbled Georgia Tech wins easily over Alabama State
2h ago
The Latest
Mercer beats Morehead State 79-52
1h ago
Georgia Tech routs road-weary Alabama State, 96-60
1h ago
GA Lottery
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top