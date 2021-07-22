ajc logo
Moore expected to start as Philadelphia hosts Atlanta

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
The Braves will start Charlie Morton on Thursday and the Phillies are expected to counter with Matt Moore

Atlanta Braves (46-48, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-47, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +122, Braves -140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Phillies Thursday.

The Phillies are 27-17 on their home turf. Philadelphia's lineup has 108 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 21 homers.

The Braves have gone 20-23 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .424 this season. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .511 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Jose Alvarado recorded his fifth victory and Jean Segura went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Chris Martin took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Segura leads the Phillies with 81 hits and has 29 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 48 extra base hits and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), JD Hammer: (covid-19), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (ankle), Alec Bohm: (covid-19).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ender Inciarte: (covid-19), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

