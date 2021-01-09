Moody, Davis lead hot-shooting Arkansas past Georgia 99-69

Moody led with 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting, Davis added 20 on 9-for-14 shooting —- both were career highs in scoring. Jalen Tate and Vance Jackson each scored 15 for the Razorbacks (10-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference), Jackson making 4 of 5 from distance, and JD Notae scored 12. Tate double-doubled with 10 assists as Arkansas had 24 assists on 36 makes.

Arkansas was 36 of 69 from the floor (52%) and made 12 of 21 from distance (57%). Arkansas also scored 25 points off 21 Georgia turnovers and outrebounded the Bulldogs 40-30.