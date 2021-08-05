Montreal overcomes 2 red cards to tie Atlanta United 2-2

In the 63rd minute, Djordje Mihailovic's corner found Camacho and he volleyed it into the top corner to make it 2-0.

However, less than a minute later Atlanta replied when Martinez fired a shot into the bottom right corner, bringing the visitors within one. In the 73rd, Martinez was played in and taken down by Camacho, leading to a straight red card and penalty converted by Moreno, tying up the game.

Tensions started to flare around the 80th minute mark as Martinez and Montreal’s Victor Wanyama started shoving each other and were both subsequently booked. After a video review, the official recalled both yellow cards, opting instead for both Wanyama and Martinez to be given straight red cards.

Caption CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong controls the ball, moving away from Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic fends off Atlanta United's Amar Sejdic during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption Atlanta United defender George Bello, rear, hangs on to CF Montreal forward Mason Toye during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)