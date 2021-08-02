ajc logo
Montreal looks to end 3-game skid with victory over Atlanta United FC

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Montreal looks to end a three-game slide when it takes on Atlanta United FC

Atlanta United FC (2-6-8) vs. CF Montreal (6-6-4)

Montreal; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +125, Atlanta United FC +206, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal aims to end a three-game slide with a victory against Atlanta United FC.

Montreal put together an 8-13-2 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in home matches. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall and 2-6-2 on the road a season ago. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season, averaging one per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Ballou Tabla (injured), Clement Diop (injured), Romell Quioto (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan, Ezequiel Barco, Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), George Bello, Mo Adams (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

