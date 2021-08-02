Montreal looks to end 3-game skid with victory over Atlanta United FC

Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall and 2-6-2 on the road a season ago. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season, averaging one per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Ballou Tabla (injured), Clement Diop (injured), Romell Quioto (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan, Ezequiel Barco, Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), George Bello, Mo Adams (injured).

