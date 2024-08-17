Moniak's double and O'Hoppe's slump-ending homer help Angels rally for 3-2 victory over Braves

Georgia News

Los Angeles Angels' Logan O'Hoppe watches the flight of the ball on a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mickey Moniak hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, Logan O'Hoppe snapped an 0-for-29 slump with a tying homer in the fourth and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Friday night to stop their three-game losing streak.

Moniak, who was 1 for 11 on the homestand when he came up to bat, narrowly missed a home run when he drilled Pierce Johnson's curveball off the right-field wall. That drove in Nolan Schanuel, who drew a walk from Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach (4-6) leading off the inning.

Brock Burke (1-0), the third of six Los Angeles pitchers, earned the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Ben Joyce got five outs for his second save.

Schwellenbach allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out eight and has 85 strikeouts this season, most by a Braves pitcher through their first 13 games in franchise history.

O'Hoppe tied the game at 2 in the fourth with his 17th homer, which is third among catchers in the majors.

Atlanta jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Marcell Ozuna led off with a base hit and Matt Olson walked before Sean Murphy lined a single to left field to drive in Ozuna. Jarred Kelenic brought in Olson with a one-out chopper that third baseman Anthony Rendon was unable to handle cleanly.

The Angels tied it in the home half when O’Hoppe drove a low curveball from Schwellenbach into the center-field stands. O'Hoppe drove in Schanuel, who got aboard with a leadoff double down the left-field line.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: OF Jorge Soler missed a second straight game due to a mild left hamstring strain.

Angels: Rendon was removed from the game in the fourth with a bruised right elbow.

UP NEXT

Braves LHP Chris Sale (13-3, 2.61 ERA), who leads the NL in wins and ERA, threw seven scoreless innings at San Francisco on Monday. Angels RHP Griffin Canning (4-10, 5.11) has allowed at least four runs in three of his last five starts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves' Jarred Kelenic, right, is out at second as Los Angeles Angels' Michael Stefanic, left, throws to first to complete a double play in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Los Angeles Angels' Nolan Schanuel, left, avoids a tag by Atlanta Braves' Whit Merrifield (15) for a double in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna is congratulated in the dugout after scoring in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill follows the flight of his triple off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Angel Chivilli in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Los Angeles Angels' pitching coach Barry Enright, left, talks to starting pitcher Jose Soriano, right, in the dugout following the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna uses a custom-painted bat on Players' Weekend in the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Atlanta Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach delivers to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Los Angeles Angels' Jose Soriano delivers to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)

