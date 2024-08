Moniak's double and O'Hoppe's slump-ending homer help Angels rally for 3-2 victory over Braves

Schwellenbach allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out eight and has 85 strikeouts this season, most by a Braves pitcher through their first 13 games in franchise history.

O'Hoppe tied the game at 2 in the fourth with his 17th homer, which is third among catchers in the majors.

Atlanta jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Marcell Ozuna led off with a base hit and Matt Olson walked before Sean Murphy lined a single to left field to drive in Ozuna. Jarred Kelenic brought in Olson with a one-out chopper that third baseman Anthony Rendon was unable to handle cleanly.

The Angels tied it in the home half when O’Hoppe drove a low curveball from Schwellenbach into the center-field stands. O'Hoppe drove in Schanuel, who got aboard with a leadoff double down the left-field line.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: OF Jorge Soler missed a second straight game due to a mild left hamstring strain.

Angels: Rendon was removed from the game in the fourth with a bruised right elbow.

UP NEXT

Braves LHP Chris Sale (13-3, 2.61 ERA), who leads the NL in wins and ERA, threw seven scoreless innings at San Francisco on Monday. Angels RHP Griffin Canning (4-10, 5.11) has allowed at least four runs in three of his last five starts.

