Money at BetMGM on high-spending Dodgers to repeat as World Series champions

The Dodgers have spent a lot of money hoping to win their second straight World Series and bettors are putting their cash on Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers' Michael Conforto is congratulated after scoring on a two-run single by Austin Barnes during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against Los Angeles Angels, Monday, March 24, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Dodgers have spent a lot of money hoping to win their second straight World Series and bettors are putting their cash on Los Angeles.

BetMGM Sportsbook has taken 37.8% of its futures money on the Dodgers, which far exceeds its previous high of 21.7% of money that was placed on the 2022 New York Mets. It's also far ahead of this year's Mets, who at 9.4% are receiving the second-highest amount of the handle. The New York Yankees are third at 7.7%.

The Dodgers also lead in betting tickets at 17.5%, with the Mets next at 8.7% and the Philadelphia Phillies at 8.6%.

Opening day for most teams is Thursday.

“It's all Dodgers money,” BetMGM trading manager Halvor Egeland said. “That's somewhat frequent when it comes to the favorites. Favorites are going to take most of the money, but this is a level we don't typically see. ... It's a little bit of a hole liability wise, which is a little out of the norm for a favorite."

That's because sportsbooks typically set a high enough price in anticipation for the rush of money, but not to this level. The Dodgers, who already are 2-0 after a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, are +240 at BetMGM.

The next closest are the Yankees and Atlanta Braves at +900 each.

DraftKings Sportsbook race and sports operations director Johnny Avello said the Dodgers are popular, but the futures money is fairly well spread out. LA is +290 at DraftKings and the Braves are next at +750 and the Yankees at +850.

“They've got a complete team,” Avello said of the Dodgers. “Will they win it all again? I don't know. Sometimes at the end of the year, things just need to go your way. I don't care how good you are.”

Meet the Mets

The Mets are challenging the Dodgers on spending, and the club made a splashy move by signing Juan Soto to a record $765 million, 15-year contract.

Bettors are banking on that aggressiveness to help the Mets win their first World Series title since 1986.

The Mets are listed at +1200 at BetMGM and DraftKings.

“If the Mets start off good, they're going to continue to take money,” Avello said. “If they don't start off good and we raise their odds, they're going to continue to take money. They're going to be bet all year long.”

Hope for the A's?

The Athletics went 32-32 after the All-Star break and then broke their recent practice and invested money in major league payroll.

There are believers in the A's, who are about to play their first of at least three seasons at a Triple-A ballpark in West Sacramento, California, before an anticipated move to Las Vegas,

The A's were bet up from a win total at BetMGM of 70 1/2 to 72 1/2, though the number settled back down to 71 1/2.

“We may end up going back there,” Egeland said of 72 1/2. “It seemed like as soon as we went up with the A's, there's some interest. Even in the division, we had some interest there on the A's, which is kind of surprising for the amount of money they spend. But I do think people like the young talent and pitchers like Mason Miller.”

Betting on Francona

Terry Francona was hired for another reclamation project, the Reds hoping he will find similar success in Cincinnati that he had with Boston and Cleveland.

“We are seeing some money on them to win it all,” Avello said. “You get a really good price. They’re projected to win around 78, 79 games or so. And this guy’s a winner. He finds ways to make teams that are average much better, so that’s why I think bettors are betting the Reds to win it all.”

The Reds, who have a core of young players led by Elly De La Cruz, are +8000 at BetMGM and +9000 at DraftKings.

Trout on comeback tour

Injuries have limited Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout, once the game's most complete player, to 82 or fewer games three of the past four seasons.

He is moving from center to right field with the idea that covering less ground in the outfield might help him stay healthy.

Trout is the +300 favorite at BetMGM to be selected AL Comeback Player of the Year.

“People are loving that one,” Egeland said. “It's not an award that usually gets a ton of handle, but when you have someone like Trout available, that's where most of the money is going to go.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani follows through on a solo home run in the fifth inning of an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Mets' Juan Soto bats during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Athletics players, from left, Lawrence Butler, Shea Langeliers, Mason Miller and Brent Rooker pose for a photo as their team's logo is displayed on The Sphere during a press conference, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Wade Vandervort//Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona walks to the mound for a pitching change during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, March, 1, 2025, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to first base after hitting a base hit against Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 24, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, rounds the bases past Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

NL East preview: Can Braves win division over Phillies, Mets in 2025?

The division put three teams into the postseason last year, and all three — the Phillies, Braves and Mets — return with the same aspirations.

Here’s what the Braves’ batting order could look like on Opening Day

Two years ago, the Braves’ offense set records. A year ago, the lineup dealt with injuries and underperformance. What will 2025 bring? We’ll begin to find out on March 27 ....

No March Madness brackets remain perfect but one bracket won $1 million at Warren Buffett's company

